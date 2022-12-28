Tracking two more systems over the next 6 days

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Our quiet weather stretch will be short-lived as we’re tracking two different weather-makers in the next 7 days.

Precip Chances:

precip outlook (KTTC)

A minor system will move into the area Thursday which could lead to a light wintry mix Thursday evening. Snowfall accumulations are expected to stay to our northwest Thursday. The main system we will keep an eye on will be early next week. Current model guidance has been suggesting this system could bring some winter impacts to the upper Midwest.

Winter weather potential (KTTC)

The current “Winter Weather Potential” outlook from the Weather Prediction Center places the highest chance of winter weather to our north and west. Current outlooks has the best chance through South Dakota and into western Minnesota. Right now, it appears SE MN and NE IA could be in the “limbo” zone where temperatures hover around 31°-34°. If this scenario plays out to be true, our precip type would be more of a rain/snow mix early next week.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

Thursday: Highs in the middle 30s with winds around 5-10 mph. Isolated rain/snow mix through the evening. Lows will be in the upper teens Thursday into Friday.

Weekend: Highs will be in the lower 30s with some sunshine through the weekend. Drizzle and flurries will be possible Saturday night into Sunday.

Next week: Our main precip chance will be Monday and Tuesday of next. Highs should be in the middle 30s.

Cold December:

Cold stretch (KTTC)

We’ve had a long stretch of cold temperatures. We went 10-straight mornings with sub-0° temperatures. Rochester averages 5 days with sub-0 temperatures and we doubled that average total this month. Just last December RST only record 1 day with sub-0 temperatures.

Nick

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.