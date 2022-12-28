New Year, new minimum-wage rates

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The minimum wage rate will be increasing starting January 1st, 2023, in Minnesota in order to reflect inflation.

Large employers with annual gross revenues of at least $500,000 must pay $10.59 an hour. Small employers with an annual gross less than that must pay their employers at least $8.63 an hour.

Employers are required to notify employees with a written notice of any pay changes.

Express Employment Professionals gave some insights as to how this may affect the Rochester area.

“Where this could be an impact is the small businesses like the hospitality and serving industry, some of those companies they’ve got servers that are getting tip money so they are going to have to perhaps raise that minimum wage so what is that going to do to them so I have concerns so what’s this going to do for our business community, so they are most likely going to pass this on to the consumer,” professional search recruiter, Brad Trahan said.

Trahan said even with the wage increase, it will still be hard for them to find workers as smaller businesses can’t compare to the bigger box stores. However, it doesn’t seem like any small businesses around Rochester will have trouble paying these wages.

“In Rochester, our area, they are already ahead of the game. They understand that they can’t just pay minimum wage if they want quality help. So, Rochester has really done a good job taking care of their employees,” Trahan said.

