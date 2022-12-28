Body of missing doctor found under ice of frozen pond, police say

The search for a missing doctor in Jackson County came to an end Tuesday.
By WILX News 10 and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) - The search for a missing doctor in Michigan came to a tragic end Tuesday.

Jackson County authorities said Dr. Bolek Payan’s body was found by divers in a pond on his property. Detectives said they were able to get access into his home’s video surveillance camera system, where they saw Payan leave the house on foot on Dec. 22.

A search was carried out involving K-9 units, drones and search parties, but they were unable to find anything on land.

Police said large holes were then cut into the ice of the pond on Monday, and divers located his body under the ice Tuesday afternoon.

Payan was likely dead before he was reported missing, police said. He had been missing for several days and was last seen at Henry Ford Allegiance Health in Jackson.

Relatives and friends of Payan said they traveled to Jackson County expecting to celebrate the holidays with Payan. Instead, they found out no one had heard from him since he left the hospital Thursday.

Those close to Payan told WILX the disappearance was uncharacteristic of him and they were concerned for his safety.

The Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office will be conducting an autopsy and toxicology testing.

