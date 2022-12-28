Austin Utilities approves 2023 budget and rate changes

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) – The Austin Utilities Board of Commissioners has approved the 2023 Utilities budget, which will include related rate changes.

Electric rates will see a 7% increase across all rate changes, leaving an average residential customer to see an increase of $5.05 a month.

Water rates will increase by 9% for all customer classes, leaving an average residential customer to see an increase of $3.06 a month.

The natural gas rate will not be changed but will use a purchased gas adjustment mechanism (PGA) to address gas increases on a month-to-month basis. The board anticipates an increase of gas costs per month ranging anywhere from 9%-12% per customer, with gas transportation having an estimated increase of 35%-45%.

Learn more about Austin Utilities here.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.