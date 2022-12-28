Austin Utilities approves 2023 budget and rate changes

Utility billing
Utility billing(Canva)
By Ashley Walker
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 11:59 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) – The Austin Utilities Board of Commissioners has approved the 2023 Utilities budget, which will include related rate changes.

Electric rates will see a 7% increase across all rate changes, leaving an average residential customer to see an increase of $5.05 a month.

Water rates will increase by 9% for all customer classes, leaving an average residential customer to see an increase of $3.06 a month.

The natural gas rate will not be changed but will use a purchased gas adjustment mechanism (PGA) to address gas increases on a month-to-month basis. The board anticipates an increase of gas costs per month ranging anywhere from 9%-12% per customer, with gas transportation having an estimated increase of 35%-45%.

Learn more about Austin Utilities here.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is confirming a woman’s body was found in Cascade Township...
Investigation underway after woman’s body found near Rochester
Shooting in Northwest Rochester leaves woman in the hospital
Shooting in Northwest Rochester leaves woman in the hospital
Overdose
2 drug overdoses reported in Olmsted County
Technical glitch showing up in newscasts
Technical problems causing glitch on newscasts
Authorities there have confirmed they have found the body of missing 20-year old George Musser....
Police find body of missing Stillwater man

Latest News

Travelers power through delays
Rochester airport
Travelers power through delays, cancellations
Frostbite
Preventing frostbite in frigid temperatures
An ice dam is a ridge of ice that forms at the edge of a roof and prevents melting snow from...
Ice dam concerns for homeowners