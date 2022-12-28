30s Return; Rain/Snow Mix Chances Ahead

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – High temperatures across the region yesterday were in the 20s, feeling much more pleasant than last week’s high temperatures. Today’s highs will be even better, in the 30s, across the region. Skies across the region will be cloudy and breezy conditions that graced the region Tuesday will continue through Wednesday. Winds today will be from the south between 15 and 20 miles per hour with gusts to 35 miles per hour.

Tonight, low temperatures will be in the low-30s with mostly cloudy skies. Light drizzle is possible in spots across the region tonight and winds will be from the southwest between 10 and 15 miles per hour with gusts up to 25 miles per hour possible.

Isolated drizzle and light snow showers are expected across the region tomorrow. Little to no accumulations are expected. Highs across the region will be in the 30s again and winds will be calmer from the southwest between five and 10 miles per hour.

A lot of wintry mix of rain and snow is expected through the week, as temperatures are hovering around the freezing mark.

Warmer temperatures will stick around into the new year with highs in the upper-20s and 30s through the week. Although we’re looking at multiple chances for precipitation, we are also looking at some sunshine throughout the week as well.

