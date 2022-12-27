Warmer and breezy Tuesday; Warmer Temperatures Continue

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – High temperatures Monday were warmer than highs last week but were still below average and quite chilly.

Yesterday's High Temperatures (KTTC)

Today’s high temperatures will be much better though, with high temperatures in the 20s across the region expected today. Winds will be a bit breezy from the south between 15 and 25 miles per hour with gusts up to 35 miles per hour possible at times. Skies won’t be quite as sunny as Monday, but partly cloudy skies are expected across the region today.

Today's Forecast (KTTC)

There won’t be much of a difference in the low temperatures from the high temperatures of the day. Low temperatures across the region will be in the low-20s with partly cloudy skies and winds from the south between 15 and 20 miles per hour gusting to 30 miles per hour at times.

Tonight's Forecast (KTTC)

Tomorrow will be even warmer with high temperatures in the 30s across the region and partly cloudy skies once again. Some areas will see high temperatures in the upper-30s such as Red Wing and Winona. Winds will still be a bit gusty between 15 and 20 miles per hour with gusts up to 30 miles per hour possible.

Tomorrow's Forecast (KTTC)

Today’s high temperature is still a bit below average, but then temperatures will be between five and 15 degrees above average through the rest of the week. Warmer temperatures are looking to continue through early 2023, as models from the Climate Prediction Center are trending towards above-average temperatures for southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa.

Temperature Trend (KTTC)

CPC Temp. Outlook (KTTC)

There are a few precipitation chances through the week with rain expected on Thursday and then a rain/snow mix on Saturday and next Monday.

Extended Forecast (KTTC)

