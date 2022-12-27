Technical problems causing glitch on newscasts

Technical glitch showing up in newscasts
Technical glitch showing up in newscasts(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 2:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Some technical problems have caused KTTC newscasts to have glitch on air, showing up in the form of red and green streaks and affected audio.

We are aware of the issues happening on our air, we are experiencing a problem with one of our pieces of equipment used to put our content on the air.

KTTC is working very hard with the hardware vendor to resolve the issue and hope to have it resolved as soon as possible.

You can still find all of news and weather through KTTC apps.

