Shooting in Northwest Rochester leaves woman in the hospital

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A shooting in Northwest Rochester on Christmas day has left one woman in the hospital.

Around noon on December 25, officers were called to the 500 block of 19 Street NW where a 5-year-old answered the door saying their mom was hurt inside.

Officers went into the residence to find an alert 2-year-old child and a 37-year-old unconscious woman on the floor with a gunshot wound to the head.

Police brought her to Saint Marys where she survived the gunshot wound telling officers her boyfriend had shot her.

Police say the boyfriend, 34-year-old Phillip Turner, was found in the 3300 block of Whalers Lane NW, having left the victim’s house on foot.

His description matched the victims, and a K-9 unit uncovered a gun thrown in a snowbank near where Turner was believed to have walked.

Turner was placed under arrest around 5:10 p.m. Sunday and is currently waiting on arraignment.

