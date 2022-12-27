One more sub-zero night, then much warmer temps returns

By Sarah Gannon
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 6:54 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Sunday night into early this morning saw some accumulating snowfall as a fast-moving clipper system passed through the Upper Midwest. Areawide, snow totals ranged from 3″ on the high end to just a few tenths on the low end.

snowfall totals
snowfall totals(KTTC)

We are in for one more night with sub-zero temperatures before much warmer, more seasonal air moves back into the region. Overnight temperatures will fall back into the single digits below zero with wind chill values ranging from -10 to -20 degrees. Skies will be partly cloudy with the wind shifting out of the south at 10-15 mph.

temperature trend
temperature trend(KTTC)

Following bitterly cold conditions over the past several days, seasonal temperatures in the mid-20s return to the area on Tuesday. Winds will be strong out of the south at 15-20 mph with gusts near 30 mph. A mix of sun and clouds is expected throughout the day with wind chill values in the single digits below zero because of the strong winds.

Temperatures climb into the low and mid-30s by the midweek. Conditions will remain dry with mainly cloudy skies. Above-average temperatures will remain through the weekend and are expected to continue into the first week of 2023.

temperature outlook
temperature outlook(KTTC)

Isolated rain and snow showers are possible Saturday and isolated snow showers are possible Monday.

7-Day forecast
7-Day forecast(KTTC)

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities there have confirmed they have found the body of missing 20-year old George Musser....
Police find body of missing Stillwater man
Snow
Mower County Highway Department to pull plows off roads
Tyra and Chance Bogert were amazed and surprised to see the ‘one-in-a-million’ occurrence...
Doorbell camera catches moose losing its antlers
A shooting sent the Mall of America into lockdown Friday evening, mall officials and police in...
5 arrested in deadly shooting at Mall of America
Fire and fire truck
Air exchange unit causes fire in NW Rochester building Thursday

Latest News

Sarah's 5pm Monday Forecast - 12/26/22
Sarah's 5pm Monday Forecast - 12/26/22
6:30 AM WX KTTC
6:30 AM WX KTTC
Extended Forecast
Cloudy Early, Mainly Sunny Afternoon & Chilly; Warmer Temperatures Ahead
Estimated snow totals
Light Snow tonight; Temperatures trending warmer this week