One more sub-zero night, then much warmer temps returns

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Sunday night into early this morning saw some accumulating snowfall as a fast-moving clipper system passed through the Upper Midwest. Areawide, snow totals ranged from 3″ on the high end to just a few tenths on the low end.

snowfall totals (KTTC)

We are in for one more night with sub-zero temperatures before much warmer, more seasonal air moves back into the region. Overnight temperatures will fall back into the single digits below zero with wind chill values ranging from -10 to -20 degrees. Skies will be partly cloudy with the wind shifting out of the south at 10-15 mph.

temperature trend (KTTC)

Following bitterly cold conditions over the past several days, seasonal temperatures in the mid-20s return to the area on Tuesday. Winds will be strong out of the south at 15-20 mph with gusts near 30 mph. A mix of sun and clouds is expected throughout the day with wind chill values in the single digits below zero because of the strong winds.

Temperatures climb into the low and mid-30s by the midweek. Conditions will remain dry with mainly cloudy skies. Above-average temperatures will remain through the weekend and are expected to continue into the first week of 2023.

temperature outlook (KTTC)

Isolated rain and snow showers are possible Saturday and isolated snow showers are possible Monday.

7-Day forecast (KTTC)

