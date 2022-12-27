Ice dam concerns for homeowners

An ice dam is a ridge of ice that forms at the edge of a roof and prevents melting snow from...
By KTTC Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – With the warmer weather ahead, a growing problem in your gutters will give you headaches if you’re a homeowner

We found a lot of homes near downtown Rochester with clogged gutters filled with ice. The hanging icicles can fall off during the thaw and injure someone. Also the dam itself can cause damage to your shingles on your roof and the weight of the dam can rip your gutters off as the temperatures go from freezing to above freezing.

In worse cases, the melting water can seep into your home from the dam causing damage to walls, insulation, siding and possible mold.

You can stop or slow the ice dam process by doing these three things.

“You need to maintain proper air intake attic ventilation, proper attic exhaust ventilation and getting proper attic insulation consistency in the attic itself,” said Kory Matthees from Pine Island Lumber.

If you have an ice dam you can have it professionally steam cleaned.

A mix of warm water and car window washing fluid can help melt the dam.

Its important to use a roof rake to get the snow off your roof to help prevent the damming.

To learn more about ice dams click here

