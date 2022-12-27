Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day

Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after facing separate battles with cancer.(Source: GoFundMe)
By Dakota News Now staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 2:44 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KSFY) - A South Dakota couple died within 12 hours of each other after the two faced separate battles with cancer.

Steve Hawkins, 58, and his wife, 52-year-old Wendy Hawkins, both died Dec. 23 after facing cancer, according to Yankton County Emergency Medical Services. A GoFundMe set up for the family says the couple died within 12 hours of each other.

Steve Hawkins had lived with cancer for nearly five years, while Wendy Hawkins faced a short battle with the disease.

The couple are survived by their three children, Brad, Mandi and Trent, who are all in their 20s, KSFY reports.

Steve Hawkins worked at Yankton County EMS as an administrator starting in 2009. He previously worked as a paramedic in Cody, Wyoming, Yellowstone National Park and San Diego.

Wendy Hawkins was a stay-at-home mother.

A memorial service will be held for the couple near springtime, according to Yankton County EMS. No specific date has been set.

The GoFundMe, which will help cover funeral expenses, has raised nearly $9,000 of its $10,000 goal.

Copyright 2022 KSFY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities there have confirmed they have found the body of missing 20-year old George Musser....
Police find body of missing Stillwater man
Tyra and Chance Bogert were amazed and surprised to see the ‘one-in-a-million’ occurrence...
Doorbell camera catches moose losing its antlers
A police car sits parked outside Nordstrom at the Mall of America after a shooting Friday, Dec....
Giants players caught in Mall of America during shooting
Authorities have identified the 19-year-old man who was fatally shot during an altercation at...
Authorities identify Mall of America shooting victim
Snow
Mower County Highway Department to pull plows off roads

Latest News

Russian President Vladimir Putin has claimed that Moscow is ready for talks to end the war in...
Russians claim to shoot down drone as Putin faces skepticism
Police say 26-year-old Alexandra Eckersley was charged with reckless conduct. She also had been...
Woman charged after giving birth in woods, hiding baby’s location
Firefighters in Connecticut are mourning a veteran colleague who died from injuries he suffered...
Firefighter collapses, dies after battling blaze at Conn. house
Rep.-elect George Santos, R-N.Y., admitted that he lied about his job experience and college...
NY Rep.-elect George Santos admits lying about career, college