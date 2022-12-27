Community helps 11 people displaced in Spring Grove apartment fire

SPRING GROVE, Minn. (KTTC) – 6 apartment units, one hardware store, burned down in a matter of hours, putting 11 residents out in the cold and leaving a hole in the middle of one small town.

“We catch ourselves throughout this whole thing saying ‘You know, well I’ll just run down and get a key made at the hardware store,’ and you can’t do that. You realize how vital that store was,” said Stephanie Gulbranson, the Spring Grove Chamber of Commerce president.

True Value Hardware Store stood as an integral part of Spring Grove’s local community, being the only one within miles.

The store was located in the middle of Main Street, linking to the rest of the businesses downtown. When the fire couldn’t be put out, Spring Grove’s fire department had to make the tough call to pull the entire building down.

“It was not an easy decision, but we couldn’t put guys on the roof because the fire went through the roof in one section. We knew the building was not safe, we knew the roof was not safe anymore. No way to get to it, we had to make that decision to pull it down and it was, it wasn’t any easy one,” said Trent Turner, Spring Grove’s Fire Chief.

But the decision didn’t just bring down a town staple, it brought some of its residents’ livelihood with it.

While evacuated safely with no injuries, 6 families, composed of 11 people ranging from children to elderly adults, were left without their homes.

Luckily, this community is known to lend a helping hand when tragedy strikes.

“This is where small towns shine because they just embrace the community and step up when we need the help. The generosity of complete strangers is just amazing,” said Gulbranson.

Spring Grove’s Chamber of Commerce worked to help the displaced families by putting out the call for donations, which started to flood in just hours later. Community members have opened their homes until long-term housing can be found, town alumni and past residents fueled the online effort and even a push for something special.

“We had two wonderful volunteers who shopped all day on Christmas Eve to make sure the kids who were displaced had presents to open. And every single kid had a pile of gifts to open, which was just so amazing,” said Jessi Strinmoen, secretary for Spring Grove’s Chamber of Commerce.

The Spring Grove Chamber of Commerce, Trinity Lutheran Church, and the Merchants Bank locations in Spring Grove and Rushford are accepting donations for those displaced by the fire.

