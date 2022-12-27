Big temperature changes ahead

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After a brutally cold and snowy stretch of weather, high temperatures will return to well above-average heading into the new year.

Temperature outlook (KTTC)

The Climate Prediction Center’s outlook for the first couple weeks in January, calls for above-average temperatures to dominate the upper Midwest. We’re looking at a 60-80% chance of above-average temperatures.

Temperatures (KTTC)

High temperatures will warm into the middle 30s through most of this week. Looking at long-ranged model data, above-average temperatures could continue all the way through January 15th.

Precip outlook (KTTC)

With the increase in temperatures over the next week, our snow chances will be pretty limited heading into 2023. We’ll see a slight chance of a wintry mix Thursday and some flurries/light snow Saturday evening. The main system looks to be early next week. Current guidance keeps temperatures at or above freezing keeping our precip type closer to a mix. We’ll continue to track that system as we get closer to next Monday and Tuesday.

Snowfall stats (KTTC)

Our snowfall stats have been pretty impressive this month. Accumulations at RST have been 18.3″ of snow with a surplus of 7.8″. This season the snowfall total has now reached 24.8″ with is nearly 9″ above average. To this date last year, Rochester only had 11.1″ of snow.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

Nick

