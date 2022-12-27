Big temperature changes ahead

Highs return to the middle 30s this week
By Nick Jansen
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After a brutally cold and snowy stretch of weather, high temperatures will return to well above-average heading into the new year.

Temperature outlook
Temperature outlook(KTTC)

The Climate Prediction Center’s outlook for the first couple weeks in January, calls for above-average temperatures to dominate the upper Midwest. We’re looking at a 60-80% chance of above-average temperatures.

Temperatures
Temperatures(KTTC)

High temperatures will warm into the middle 30s through most of this week. Looking at long-ranged model data, above-average temperatures could continue all the way through January 15th.

Precip outlook
Precip outlook(KTTC)

With the increase in temperatures over the next week, our snow chances will be pretty limited heading into 2023. We’ll see a slight chance of a wintry mix Thursday and some flurries/light snow Saturday evening. The main system looks to be early next week. Current guidance keeps temperatures at or above freezing keeping our precip type closer to a mix. We’ll continue to track that system as we get closer to next Monday and Tuesday.

Snowfall stats
Snowfall stats(KTTC)

Our snowfall stats have been pretty impressive this month. Accumulations at RST have been 18.3″ of snow with a surplus of 7.8″. This season the snowfall total has now reached 24.8″ with is nearly 9″ above average. To this date last year, Rochester only had 11.1″ of snow.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

Nick

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is confirming a woman’s body was found in Cascade Township...
Investigation underway after woman’s body found near Rochester
Authorities there have confirmed they have found the body of missing 20-year old George Musser....
Police find body of missing Stillwater man
Shooting in Northwest Rochester leaves woman in the hospital
Shooting in Northwest Rochester leaves woman in the hospital
Overdose
2 drug overdoses reported in Olmsted County
Tyra and Chance Bogert were amazed and surprised to see the ‘one-in-a-million’ occurrence...
Doorbell camera catches moose losing its antlers

Latest News

KTTC 6:30 AM WX
KTTC 6:30 AM WX
KTTC 5:30AM WX
KTTC 5:30AM WX
Temperature Trend
Warmer and breezy Tuesday; Warmer Temperatures Continue
temperature outlook
One more sub-zero night, then much warmer temps returns