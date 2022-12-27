2 drug overdoses reported in Olmsted County

Overdose
Overdose(U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah/Pexels/DEA)
By Ashley Walker
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 10:30 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Two drug overdoses were reported in Olmsted County over the weekend.

The first overdose was around 11:50 p.m. on December 23 in the 1500 block of Marion Road.

The victim was a 32-year-old man.

Officers administered two rounds of Narcan before transporting the victim to St. Mary’s Hosptial where he did wake up. It remains unclear what he took.

The second overdose was around 1:50 a.m. on December 26 in the 3800 block of 44th Ave NW.

The victim was a 28-year-old man.

A Sober House in Rochester found the victim unresponsive and administered five rounds of Narcan, to which he woke up.

The victim was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital, where it was discovered he had smoked heroin.

Snow
