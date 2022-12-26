“Winter Break Activities” at Quarry Hill Nature Center

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Are you going a little stir crazy with your kids being home during the long holiday stretch? Well get them off the technology screens and head out into nature, especially with the milder weather ahead.

Starting Tuesday Quarry Hill Nature Center will be hosting free family events.

The program series is called “Winter Break Activities”. Tuesday will feature a cave tour and you can search for bats while in hibernation.

Wednesday you can learn how to band birds and many more family activities through the week.

“Quarry Hill is very important to the community and the community is very important to Quarry Hill. Nature is amazing and just getting people out and seeing nature and getting people connected is very impactful when getting people off the screens and out in nature. We’re very passionate here at the nature center,” said staff Naturalist KyAnne Hilger.

Besides these family events, during these winter months cross country skis and snowshoes are available for rent to use in the park.

Click here for the complete list.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.