Volunteers help Spring Grove school after pipes freeze

SPRING GROVE, Minn. (KTTC) – Multiple classrooms at the Spring Grove School flooded yesterday after a pipe froze and broke. Authorities say the flood began in an upper room on the high school side of the building.

Floodwaters reached several rooms, including the school’s art room. Most of the art room’s supplies were destroyed by water damage.

Spring Grove School District sent out a call for volunteers around 7 p.m. last night, posting on Facebook to ask the community for help. In less than an hour, more than 50 high school students and parents came to the school to help in the cleanup efforts.

The school is hoping to bring the affected classrooms back to working order before the end of winter break.

“We’ll keeping working and see how soon we can use these spaces again,” Assistant Superintendent Gina Meinertz said. “I know the art room will be a hard one to replace cause there’s just so many supplies and it’s a very different setting. It’s going to take a lot of work, but I think between moving classrooms around and sharing spaces, we’ll be able to bring them back.”

The school says it is grateful to have a helpful and hands-on community.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.