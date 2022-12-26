Police find body of missing Stillwater man

By Michael McShane
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It was a tragic conclusion to a search for a missing young man out in Stillwater, Minnesota.

Authorities there have confirmed they have found the body of missing 20-year old George Musser.

Musser was reported missing after not being seen or heard from since he left a bar at around 2 a.m. Saturday morning.

His body was discovered by Stillwater Police at around 7 p.m. near Baytown Township. His family has been notified.

The case is still under investigation.

