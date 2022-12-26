Minnesota environmental reviews now include climate impact

Minnesota’s environmental review process now requires developers to calculate their projects’...
Minnesota’s environmental review process now requires developers to calculate their projects’ effects on the climate.(MGN Online)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota’s environmental review process now requires developers to calculate their projects’ effects on the climate.

Minnesota Public Radio reports that the environmental review process requires regulators to consider a project’s potential impacts on the land, air, water and animals.

Minnesota Public Radio reports the Minnesota Environmental Quality Board voted Dec. 14 to create a new checklist that requires developers to calculate how much carbon dioxide, methane and other greenhouse gases they’ll pump into the atmosphere and list methods they considered to reduce those emissions.

The new requirements don’t mandate reductions, however.

