Light Snow tonight; Temperatures trending warmer this week

By Sarah Gannon
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 7:24 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A passing Alberta clipper system will bring light snow to our area this evening into early Monday morning. Measurable snowfall is likely with anywhere from 1-3″ of accumulation expected. Localized amounts up to 4″ are possible east of Hwy 52.

Estimated snow totals
Estimated snow totals(KTTC)

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for the counties in purple until 6 am Monday. In addition to the snow, conditions will remain bitterly cold as overnight temperatures settle into the single digits below zero with wind chill values ranging from -5 to -15 degrees. Winds will be calm out of the northeast.

Weather alerts
Weather alerts(KTTC)

Snow is expected to wrap up after 4 am Monday and roads are expected to be slippery through the mid-morning, so allow for extra travel time if you plan to hit the road before Noon. Partly sunny skies are anticipated for the remainder of the day with afternoon temperatures in the upper single digits to low teens. Winds will be light out of the north at 5-10 mph.

Temperatures will continue to trend warmer into the mid-week with highs reaching the mid-20s on Tuesday and low 30s by Wednesday. Partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies are expected with breezy south winds at 10-15 mph.

Warming temps this week
Warming temps this week(KTTC)

Mild temperatures in the mid-30s settle in for Thursday and Friday with an isolated chance for rain on Friday. A wintry mix of rain and snow is possible Saturday with temperatures near freezing. Dryer weather looks to arrive by Sunday with temperatures in the low 30s.

7-Day forecast
7-Day forecast(KTTC)

