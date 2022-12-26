Cloudy Early, Mainly Sunny Afternoon & Chilly; Warmer Temperatures Ahead

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Here’s a look at estimated snowfall amounts across the area. Northeast Iowa looks to have fared better with snowfall amounts and snowfall is ongoing there early this morning. Snowfall will push out of the area through the morning, leaving behind cloudy skies through the late-morning hours.

Estimated Snowfall (KTTC)

As the morning progresses, clouds will make way for mainly sunny skies across the region. High temperatures across the region will be in the single digits and teens, as we’re slowly starting to see warmer weather through the week. Winds will be from the north between five and 10 miles per hour.

Today's Forecast (KTTC)

Tonight, low temperatures will be in the single digits below zero. Skies will be partly cloudy with winds from the southwest between 10 and 20 miles per hour. Wind chills overnight down to 20 degrees below zero are possible.

Tonight's Forecast (KTTC)

Tomorrow, warmer air and temperatures will return to the region with high temperatures in the mid to upper-20s. Winds will be from the south between 15 and 25 miles per hour with gusts up to 30 miles per hour possible. Skies across the region will be partly cloudy.

Tomorrow's Forecast (KTTC)

Looking at the extended forecast, temperatures through the week will be much more pleasant than last week with high temperatures in the 30s throughout the majority of the week. Friday night brings our next chance for some isolated snowfall, changing over to a wintry, rain/snow mix on Saturday and Sunday.

Extended Forecast (KTTC)

