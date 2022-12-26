Cloudy Early, Mainly Sunny Afternoon & Chilly; Warmer Temperatures Ahead

By Sawyer McElroy
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 4:41 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Here’s a look at estimated snowfall amounts across the area. Northeast Iowa looks to have fared better with snowfall amounts and snowfall is ongoing there early this morning. Snowfall will push out of the area through the morning, leaving behind cloudy skies through the late-morning hours.

Estimated Snowfall
Estimated Snowfall(KTTC)

As the morning progresses, clouds will make way for mainly sunny skies across the region. High temperatures across the region will be in the single digits and teens, as we’re slowly starting to see warmer weather through the week. Winds will be from the north between five and 10 miles per hour.

Today's Forecast
Today's Forecast(KTTC)

Tonight, low temperatures will be in the single digits below zero. Skies will be partly cloudy with winds from the southwest between 10 and 20 miles per hour. Wind chills overnight down to 20 degrees below zero are possible.

Tonight's Forecast
Tonight's Forecast(KTTC)

Tomorrow, warmer air and temperatures will return to the region with high temperatures in the mid to upper-20s. Winds will be from the south between 15 and 25 miles per hour with gusts up to 30 miles per hour possible. Skies across the region will be partly cloudy.

Tomorrow's Forecast
Tomorrow's Forecast(KTTC)

Looking at the extended forecast, temperatures through the week will be much more pleasant than last week with high temperatures in the 30s throughout the majority of the week. Friday night brings our next chance for some isolated snowfall, changing over to a wintry, rain/snow mix on Saturday and Sunday.

Extended Forecast
Extended Forecast(KTTC)

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow
Mower County Highway Department to pull plows off roads
Tyra and Chance Bogert were amazed and surprised to see the ‘one-in-a-million’ occurrence...
Doorbell camera catches moose losing its antlers
Fire and fire truck
Air exchange unit causes fire in NW Rochester building Thursday
Closings and Delays
Closings and Delays
A shooting sent the Mall of America into lockdown Friday evening, mall officials and police in...
5 arrested in deadly shooting at Mall of America

Latest News

Estimated snow totals
Light Snow tonight; Temperatures trending warmer this week
snowfall forecast
Another bitterly cold night; Light snow expected Sunday afternoon
Sarah's 6pm Saturday Forecast 12/24/22
Sarah's 6pm Saturday Forecast 12/24/22
Extended Forecast
First Alert Day: Strong Winds, Blowing Snow, and Dangerous Cold Continues