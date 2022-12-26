Authorities identify Mall of America shooting victim

Authorities have identified the 19-year-old man who was fatally shot during an altercation at the Mall of America on Friday evening.
Authorities have identified the 19-year-old man who was fatally shot during an altercation at the Mall of America on Friday evening.(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 10:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Authorities have identified the 19-year-old man who was fatally shot during an altercation at the Mall of America on Friday evening.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office said Sunday that Johntae Hudson of St. Paul died of multiple gunshot wounds. The incident forced authorities to lock down the mall in Bloomington, Minnesota, for an hour.

Police arrested five people in connection with the shooting Saturday.

Police Chief Booker Hodges told the Minneapolis Star Tribune that all five will be charged on suspicion of second-degree murder Tuesday.

