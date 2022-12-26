5 arrested in deadly shooting at Minnesota’s Mall of America

By KTTC Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 4:01 PM CST
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) - Police say five people have been arrested in a fatal shooting at Minnesota’s Mall of America that sent the sprawling commercial center into lockdown on one of the final days of the holiday shopping season.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges announced the arrests at a Saturday evening news conference.

He said those arrested are two 18-year-olds and three 17-year-olds, all male. They will all face murder charges.

The newspaper says police believe one of the 18-year-olds was the shooter, though another suspect may have also fired a weapon. A sixth suspect is still being sought.

