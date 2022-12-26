27 deaths reported in western NY from massive storm

27 storm-related deaths reported in western New York as nation’s death toll from storm rises to...
27 storm-related deaths reported in western New York as nation’s death toll from storm rises to at least 48(MGN Online)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 10:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - The deep freeze from a deadly winter storm that walloped much of the U.S. will continue into the week as people in western New York deal with massive snow drifts that snarled emergency vehicles and travelers across the country see canceled flights and dangerous roads.

The storm has killed at least 48 people across the nation and is expected to claim more lives after trapping some residents inside houses and knocking out power to tens of thousands of homes and businesses.

The extreme weather stretched from the Great Lakes near Canada to the Rio Grande along the border with Mexico. Temperatures plummeted drastically below normal from east of the Rocky Mountains to the Appalachians.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow
Mower County Highway Department to pull plows off roads
Authorities there have confirmed they have found the body of missing 20-year old George Musser....
Police find body of missing Stillwater man
Tyra and Chance Bogert were amazed and surprised to see the ‘one-in-a-million’ occurrence...
Doorbell camera catches moose losing its antlers
Fire and fire truck
Air exchange unit causes fire in NW Rochester building Thursday
A shooting sent the Mall of America into lockdown Friday evening, mall officials and police in...
5 arrested in deadly shooting at Mall of America

Latest News

FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waves to the crowd during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant at...
Final goodbye: Recalling influential people who died in 2022
Democrats in Minnesota will control both the House and Senate for the first time in eight years...
Democrats to wield power when Minnesota Legislature convenes
Nicole Namba and Wyatt Gray hold their newborn daughter, Lily, just after bringing her home....
Baby, it’s cold outside: Parents deliver daughter in subzero temperatures
FILE - A shopper carries bags down Fifth Avenue on Black Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in New York. ...
Holiday sales up 7.6% despite the squeeze of inflation
Russian shells pummeled the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson on Saturday, December 24, 2022,...
Russia says it shot down Ukrainian drone near airbase