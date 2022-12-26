2023 tax credits for EVs will boost their appeal

By KTTC Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 3:43 PM CST
WASHINGTON (AP) - Starting Jan. 1, many Americans will qualify for a tax credit of up to $7,500 for buying an electric vehicle.

The credit, part of changes enacted in the Inflation Reduction Act, is designed to spur EV sales and reduce greenhouse emissions.

But a complex web of requirements is casting doubt on whether anyone will be able to receive the full $7,500 credit next year.

For at least the first two months of 2023, though, a delay in the Treasury Department’s rules for the new credits will likely make the full credit temporarily available to consumers who meet income and price limits.

The new law also provides a smaller tax credit for people who buy a used EV.

