Last-minute holiday shopping

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Twas the night before Christmas and last-minute shoppers could be found all through the mall this Saturday.

Whether it be for a spouse, parent, child or friend, these shoppers have taken to the mall in order to complete their holiday shopping list.

“It’s amazing to see the amount of people that come out, definitely lot of families today, which is fun to see because they’re in, taking their time, they’re shopping around looking for that last minute deal, things like that,” said Mark Turany, JC Penny’s general manager.

Looking for a holiday deal is a must for most shoppers this year with inflation jacking up prices. Jewelry, clothing and holiday decorations are some of the biggest gift contenders for a deal.

While most shoppers were out looking for last minute gifts some were just there to hang out with family and friends.

“We are together, it doesn’t matter where you are. It’s nice to be here and have like snow. These guys, they never saw snow before and it actually, it’s more impressive in person, the snow,” said Eduar Bazan Vargas, a last-minute shopper.

The Bazen Vargas are from Peru and they were at the mall to get a family picture with Santa.

“We’re being reunited since almost four years ago, three years ago? Like, all of us; and yeah, it’s like a nice moment to be,” said Bazen Vargas.

With perfect timing, as this year’s photo will include Eduar’s sister’s new baby, just eight days old.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.