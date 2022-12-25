Another bitterly cold night; Light snow expected Sunday afternoon

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Another bitterly cold night is ahead for the region as temperatures remain in the single digits below zero. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for all of southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa until 10 am Saturday as wind chill values are expected to range from -25 to -35 degrees during this time. Areas of patchy blowing and drifting snow are still possible overnight as winds remain strong out of the northwest at 15-20 mph with gusts near 35 mph.

Wind chill advisory (KTTC)

We’re in for a rather cold Christmas Day on Sunday. High temperatures will climb into the single digits above zero with wind chill values in the 20s below zero throughout the day. Winds will be much lighter than the past few days, out of the west at 5-10 mph. Clouds will increase throughout the day as our next weather-maker arrives. Light snow is expected Sunday afternoon and evening as an Alberta clipper system moves across the Upper Midwest. Snowfall amounts will range from 1-3″ of accumulation in our area by early Monday morning.

snowfall forecast (KTTC)

Overnight snow could lead to a few slick spots on area roads Monday morning. The remainder of the day will be cold but pleasant with partly sunny skies and light north winds at 5-10 mph. Afternoon highs will be in the upper single digits to low teens.

temperatures trend (KTTC)

Temperatures slowly begin to trend warmer, feeling more seasonal in the low 20s by Tuesday. Daytime highs are expected to return to the low to mid-30s for the midweek with mostly cloudy skies.

We’re keeping our eyes on another potential weather-maker later in the week and early weekend. Current models indicate a rain/snow mix is possible as temperatures hover around the freezing mark. Stay tuned for additional updates.

7-Day forecast (KTTC)

