Some parts of I-35, I-90 reopen near Albert Lea

MnDOT(kttc)
By Megan Zemple
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) – Some sections of I-35 and I-90 near Albert Lea reopened late Saturday morning after being closed due to hazardous winter weather.

According to MnDOT, I-35 from the Iowa border to Albert Lea is now open.

Despite it reopening, MnDOT is advising drivers that reduced visibility with drifting and blowing snow will still make travel difficult. MnDOT urges motorists to reduce speeds and use caution while driving.

MnDOT said progress continues to be slow with large snowdrifts, blowing snow, and stalled vehicles from drivers who traveled on closed roads.

MnDOT reminds motorists to be patient while snowplow operators work to improve driving conditions. The majority of snowplow crashes take place during “clean up” when motorists resume their normal speeds.

As of 11 a.m. Saturday, MnDOT reopened I-90 from the South Dakota border to Albert Lea and state highways in southcentral and southwest Minnesota.

No travel advisories have also been lifted from state highways in the following counties: Blue Earth, Brown, Cottonwood, Faribault, Jackson, Le Sueur, Martin, Nicollet, Nobles, Rock, Sibley, Waseca, and Watonwan.

Drivers can check road conditions at 511mn.org

