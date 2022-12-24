Shooting Scene at Mall of America is Secured

Mall of America
Mall of America(KFYR-TV)
By Tom Overlie
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 8:41 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (KTTC) –A shooting scene at Mall of America in Bloomington is secured. Bloomington Police Department is working with MOA and Hennepin County Crime Lab to process the area. The mall had been in lock down for about an hour. The shooting was first reported shortly after 8 o’clock Friday night.

Bloomington Police report the incident happened inside the first level of Nordstrom. Police say they found a victim shot and reported that CPR was in progress.

Bloomington police are asking the public to stay out of the area until further notice.

