Funding for local Minnesota projects on the way

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Funding for local projects in Minnesota is on the way.

The end-of-year funding bill has been passed by congress and has now made its way to the house. This bill will improve the manufacturing workforce, energy efficiency, health care facilities and medical research. Senator Amy Klobuchar worked to help secure this funding.

“The energy project is such a good one as we go into the future and deal with how we are going to make energy less expensive and more efficient and better for our world and better for our environment and that’s why this project is so cool because it looks at using more sustainable energy which will be both better for the environment and save money,” Senator Klobuchar said.

Senator Klobuchar says she feels confident the house will pass the bill soon and the Rochester Area will benefit greatly from the medical research funding.

“You have surrounding areas the Gunderson Clinic, the work we are doing with Hormel with their imaging, as always in Rochester you see a lot of funding for health care research because the area is such a hub for health care,” Senator Klobuchar said.

The Minnesota National Guard will also benefit from this bill providing funds to improve their facilities and equipment.

“National Guard doesn’t just help us overseas which they do extraordinarily well, they also help us during disaster in our state,” Senator Klobuchar said.

Senator Klobuchar visited smaller communities in Minnesota to hear what they wanted to see improved. This was a bi-partisan bill, agencies that will be receiving these funds have already applied and been approved.

Senator Klobuchar said she her top priorities are public safety, infrastructure, childcare and retirement.

“I am excited that we have the ability to listen to people on the ground in terms of what the needs are in Minnesota instead of just the bureaucrats deciding,” Senator Klobuchar said.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.