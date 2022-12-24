First ever multi-use project coming to Owatonna

OWATONNA, Minn. (KTTC) – The downtown of Owatonna is continuing to grow and a plan is underway to build its first multi-use project and will bring more jobs and housing.

The development will take place along the 300 block of Riverfront and the building will be called “ASCEND””.

The twenty seven million facility will have seventy luxury apartments, and outdoor plaza, retail space and Mineral Spring Brewery will move in from it’s current location.

The Owatonna Chamber says the new facility will give another jolt to an already busy downtown for businesses.

“With the new renovations in downtown Owatonna we have seen a lot more traffic with people walking downtown and shopping at stores. We haven’t been able to quantify it yet, but hearing through our retailers, business is real strong in downtown Owatonna,” said Owatonna Chamber President Brad Meier.

Pending city approval, ASCEND crews will begin construction in the spring of next year in hopes for completion by late 2024. The city just recently completed the North Cedar Streetscape Project and the new Courtyard by Marriot is open.

