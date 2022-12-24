First Alert Day: Strong Winds, Blowing Snow, and Dangerous Cold Continues

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Today is a First Alert Day due to strong winds that will continue today, and cold temperatures. High temperatures across the region will be in the single digits above and below zero and at zero. Winds will still be gusty from the northwest between 20 and 25 miles per hour with gusts up to 40 miles per hour still possible. Wind chills down to 35-below zero are still possible throughout the day today, frostbite can set in within 30 minutes, make sure to cover exposed skin and limit time outside.

Today's Forecast (KTTC)

Here’s a look at forecasted windchill temperatures across the region for today.

Hourly Wind Chills (KTTC)

Low temperatures across the region tonight will be in the single and double digits below zero. Ranging from around -5 to -10. Winds will be from the west between 15 and 20 miles per hour with gusts up to 30 miles per hour possible. Make sure to bundle up tonight as well as wind chill temperatures will still remain chilly.

Tonight's Forecast (KTTC)

Tomorrow will be both warmer and less windy, but the chance for snow returns in the afternoon and evening hours with between 1 and 3 inches possible across the region. Winds will be from the west between 10 and 15 miles per hour. High temperatures will be above-zero in the single digits.

Tomorrow's Forecast (KTTC)

Snowfall Forecast (KTTC)

The good thing is that there will be a gradual warming trend throughout the week with high temperatures by the end of the upcoming week in the 30s, it’s going to feel like a heat wave compared to the past few days. Next Thursday and Friday we’re looking at the chance for isolated rain/snow showers.

Extended Forecast (KTTC)

Stay safe and warm and have a wonderful holiday weekend!

