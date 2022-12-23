Winona Fire Department gears up for severe winter conditions

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – The Winona Fire Department (WFD) is gearing up for severe winter conditions.

The main thing WFD is stressing is people should stay home in these current winter condition as it is unsafe to be outside.

If WFD does need to go out on a call, they have special gear for these conditions.

“We bring hot packs for slippery surfaces we have things we can put on our boots clamp-ons for traction our trucks are equipped with chains we can drop for snowfall but other than that it’s just layering up for staying warm,” fire captain Brandon Luehmann said.

If someone does need emergency services, it is important they call right away as it could take WFD longer to respond in these conditions.

Luehmann also said its important to shovel out three feet around fire hydrants for quick access.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.