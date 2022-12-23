TSA finds disassembled gun in jars of peanut butter

A TSA officer found parts of a disassembled firearm concealed inside two jars of peanut butter.
A TSA officer found parts of a disassembled firearm concealed inside two jars of peanut butter.(Transportation Security Administration via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Transportation Security Administration officer at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport found himself in a bit of a sticky situation Thursday.

He was screening some checked baggage when one of the bags triggered an alarm, according to a TSA spokesperson.

The officer opened the bag and found two plastic jars of creamy peanut butter.

Upon closer inspection, the spokesperson reported, he found parts of a disassembled semi-automatic handgun hidden inside. The gun’s magazine was loaded with bullets.

TSA officials notified the Port Authority Police, who confiscated the items, tracked down the traveler in the terminal and arrested him.

Civil penalties for attempting to bring undeclared weapons onto a flight can cost up to $15,000.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spring Grove Fire
Apartment fire in Spring Grove; Hwy 44 reopened
Closings and Delays
Closings and Delays
Road conditions across Minnesota and Iowa
Road conditions across Minnesota and Iowa
Jeremy Richardson on the set of Yellowstone
Byron native lands role on ‘Yellowstone’
Car in Snow
City of Rochester announcements related to dangerous weather conditions

Latest News

Businessman shows a piggy bank
Gift cards or money this holiday season? Financial planner weighs in
Crews Demolish Building to Put Out Fire
10 O CLOCK FIRE DEMOLISH VIDEO 1223
Ringing in the New Year
Bubbly Beverages to Ring in the New Year
FILE - Sunrise at the U.S. Capitol, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in Washington.
House passes $1.7 trillion spending bill with Ukraine aid