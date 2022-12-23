The Salvation Army to provide traditional meal on Christmas day

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Salvation Army is hosting a traditional Christmas meal on Christmas day.

According to the Salvation Army, the meal will be from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at their downtown Social Services Center located at 115 First Avenue NE.

All are welcome to attend for food and fellowship.

The menu will consist of ham, scalloped potatoes, dinner rolls, veggies, pasta salad, and homemade Christmas cookies.

“This holiday is truly at the heart of everything we believe at The Salvation Army, and we’re so excited to share in that celebration with our community,” Major Cornell Voeller, Corps Officer of The Salvation Army in Rochester said. “This meal is for anyone in need of nourishment or companionship on Christmas. We want everyone to know they are welcome and we are happy to serve them.”

