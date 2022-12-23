Mower County Highway Department to pull plows off roads

MOWER COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) – Mower County Highway Department is choosing to pull its snow plows off the roads due to weather conditions.

According to the Chief Deputy with the Mower County Sheriff’s Office, the plows will be pulled off the roads at 3 p.m. Friday.

The plows are unable to keep up with current weather conditions on the roads, which remain dangerous to everyone.

Plows in Mower County will be back out on the roads at 7 a.m. Saturday.

