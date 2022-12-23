Keeping pets safe in the cold

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – As the temperature drops it gets easier to stay inside but what about keeping your pets safe?

Minnesota state law says that all companion animals be provided shelter from the elements and in severe weather, bring them inside your home or garage.

Veterinarians recommend the best way to keep your pet safe from the cold is to keep them inside.

Pam Eggler, a volunteer from Paws and Claws Humane Society says no matter how big or small your pet is, keep them dry, safe and well-fed.

“The general rule of thumb is you can’t stand to be outside for any amount of time, neither can they. So even though they have a big, thick coat it doesn’t always mean they can be outside for long periods of time. They still have paws, right, their pads, they aren’t insulated in any fashion. It’s just good to keep them in when it’s this cold,” said Eggler.

Paws and Claws also recommends rethinking giving a pet as a holiday gift, due to amount of care and commitment an animal needs to thrive.

“Cats, and dogs especially, can live up to 20 years. It’s not just something you can regift to someone else or throw away, it’s an actual living being. So, it’s not a good thing to gift a pet to someone,” said Eggler.

She also says to put the time into thinking about adopting a pet as much as you would when having a child.

