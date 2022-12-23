Keeping pets safe in the cold

When you take your pets outside, there are ways to make them more comfortable.
When you take your pets outside, there are ways to make them more comfortable.(KBTX)
By Ashley Walker
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 7:07 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – As the temperature drops it gets easier to stay inside but what about keeping your pets safe?

Minnesota state law says that all companion animals be provided shelter from the elements and in severe weather, bring them inside your home or garage.

Veterinarians recommend the best way to keep your pet safe from the cold is to keep them inside.

Pam Eggler, a volunteer from Paws and Claws Humane Society says no matter how big or small your pet is, keep them dry, safe and well-fed.

“The general rule of thumb is you can’t stand to be outside for any amount of time, neither can they. So even though they have a big, thick coat it doesn’t always mean they can be outside for long periods of time. They still have paws, right, their pads, they aren’t insulated in any fashion. It’s just good to keep them in when it’s this cold,” said Eggler.

Paws and Claws also recommends rethinking giving a pet as a holiday gift, due to amount of care and commitment an animal needs to thrive.

“Cats, and dogs especially, can live up to 20 years. It’s not just something you can regift to someone else or throw away, it’s an actual living being. So, it’s not a good thing to gift a pet to someone,” said Eggler.

She also says to put the time into thinking about adopting a pet as much as you would when having a child.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Closings and Delays
Closings and Delays
Jeremy Richardson on the set of Yellowstone
Byron native lands role on ‘Yellowstone’
Classes Canceled (gfx)
Area schools closing early Wednesday, canceling Thursday
Weather timeline
First Alert Days: Blizzard warning in effect Thursday and Friday
Fire at Pike County Detention Center
Apartment fire in Spring Grove causing Hwy 44 closure

Latest News

High winds Thursday leading into Friday could lead to possible power outages.
High winds could lead to possible power outages
Winona Fire Department gears up for winter conditions.
Winona Fire Department gears up for severe winter conditions
Hazardous conditions such as low visibility and drifting snow led to the I-90 closures.
I-90 at Albert Lea closed due to poor driving conditions
Breaking Spring Grove Fire
Breaking Spring Grove Fire