High winds could lead to possible power outages

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – High winds Thursday leading into Friday could lead to possible power outages.

Representatives from Xcel Energy stated power outages can be a major inconvenience for people.

Xcel Energy reported it has an operational plan in place for these current winter conditions.

The energy company has ensured it has plenty of line workers available to respond to any outages that may occur.

Xcel Energy also wants people to report any outages by texting OUT to 98936. People can also check on the status of an outage by texting STAT to the same number.

