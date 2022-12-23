Hastings man injured in jackknifed semi crash on I-35

Snowy/ Icy roads
Snowy/ Icy roads(Source: KFVS/Noland Cook)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 7:23 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NORTHFIELD, Minn. (KTTC) – One man was injured after a semi jackknifed on Interstate 35 Friday morning.

According to Minnesota State Patrol (MSP), the semi was traveling southbound on I-35 at 5:18 a.m. when it jackknifed into the median of the road.

The semi driver, 54-year-old Roderick Dewayne Trice of Hastings, Minnesota suffered non-life threatening injuries during the incident. He was taken to Northfield Hospital for further treatment.

Road conditions at the time of the incident included snow and ice.

Minnesota Department of Transportation and Northfield Ambulance also responded to the scene.

