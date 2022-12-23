Gift cards or money this holiday season? Financial planner weighs in

WVVA
Businessman shows a piggy bank
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Gift cards have always been a go-to holiday gift to give kids, especially for the child who changes what they like every five seconds. According to a new survey, 76% of shoppers are planning to give gift cards as holiday gifts this year. However, there are hidden pitfalls that come with gifting the piece of plastic this year such as scams, fees, and guidelines.

Gregg Murset is a Certified Financial Planner and CEO of BusyKid. He joined Midwest Access to chat about how giving gift cards to kids should be the last thing parents and relatives do this holiday season.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spring Grove Fire
Apartment fire in Spring Grove; Hwy 44 reopened
Closings and Delays
Closings and Delays
Road conditions across Minnesota and Iowa
Road conditions across Minnesota and Iowa
Jeremy Richardson on the set of Yellowstone
Byron native lands role on ‘Yellowstone’
Car in Snow
City of Rochester announcements related to dangerous weather conditions

Latest News

Crews Demolish Building to Put Out Fire
10 O CLOCK FIRE DEMOLISH VIDEO 1223
Ringing in the New Year
Bubbly Beverages to Ring in the New Year
Hazardous conditions such as low visibility and drifting snow led to the I-90 closures.
I-90 at Albert Lea to close at 2 p.m. Friday
Faribault County roads and I-90 closing at 2 p.m. Friday