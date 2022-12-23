Freeborn County plows to be pulled off county roads

FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) – The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office announced that plows in the county will be pulled off the roads due to declining visibility and extreme cold safety concerns.

The plows will be pulled at 2 p.m. After that, there will be no plows on county roads.

Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office said to keep this in mind if you plan to travel on county roads Friday afternoon.

Make sure you have plenty of fuel, a charged cell phone and warm clothes.

State plows will continue plowing state roads and the interstates.

I-90 will be open soon.

RELATED: I-90 at Albert Lea closed due to poor driving conditions

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.