Floyd County Iowa to pull plows off roads due to dangerous conditions

Generic graphic of a snow plow clearing snow off a roadway.
Generic graphic of a snow plow clearing snow off a roadway.(Associated Press)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 10:09 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Iowa (KTTC) – The Floyd County Iowa Emergency Management Agency posted an updated Friday morning that it will be pulling snow plows off the roads.

Snow plow trucks will be pulled off the roads around 12 p.m.

This is due to the dangerous weather conditions that Northern Iowa and Southeast Minnesota are experiencing.

Floyd County Iowa Emergency Management Agency is recommending not to travel.

