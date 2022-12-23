First Alert Day: Blizzard Conditions Today, Tonight; Dangerously Cold Wind Chills

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Bitterly cold Arctic air continues to blow into the region today on powerful winds in the wake of Wednesday night’s snow-producing storm system. Brutal wind chill values and whiteout conditions from those winds are the primary concerns today as gusts are expected to reach 40 or 50 miles per hour. That’s even stronger than the winds were last night. We’ll have mostly sunny skies throughout the day with high temperatures slightly below zero with dangerously cold wind chill indices around -40 to -45. A Blizzard Warning remains in effect for the entire area, not because of snowfall but because blowing and drifting snow is expected and visibility will be less than a quarter-mile at times.

Blizzard concerns will continue tonight as winds will reach 40 miles per hour at times, causing whiteout conditions primarily in open spaces. Low temperatures will be several degrees below zero with wind chills around -40.

The Blizzard Warning will expire at 6:00 AM Saturday, but occasional blowing snow will still be possible throughout the day as winds will reach 30 to 35 miles per hour at times. Under mostly sunny skies, high temperatures will be a degree or two above zero, and wind chill values will be around -20 to -30.

We’ll start Sunday with cold sunshine and temperatures a few degrees below zero, but clouds will thicken in the afternoon as a clipper-type storm system approaches from the northwest. High temperatures will be a few degrees above zero with wind chills around ten below zero.

Light snow will develop just after sunset Sunday night with light accumulation expected during the evening time frame. At this point, up to a couple of inches of accumulation can be expected, the largest amounts likely measured west of Rochester. Overnight lows will be around zero.

We’ll have sunshine early next week with high temperatures in the low teens on Monday, 20s on Tuesday, and then low 30s on Wednesday as warmer air gradually builds northward into the region.

A storm system will slowly move through the region late next week, bringing a chance for some rain and snow showers on Thursday and Friday. A little light snow will be possible between Saturday and early next Sunday with high temperatures in the low to mid-30s for the New Years’ holiday weekend.

