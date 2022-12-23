Faribault County roads and I-90 closing at 2 p.m. Friday

FARIBAULT COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) – Faribault County will be closing its roads Friday afternoon due to road and weather conditions.

According to Faribault County Sheriff’s Office, beginning at 2 p.m. all county roads and I-90 will be closed.

No travel will be allowed in that area.

Reduced visibility and blowing/ drifting snow continue to create hazardous travel conditions.

