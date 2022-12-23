Faribault County roads and I-90 closing at 2 p.m. Friday

(KVLY)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 1:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARIBAULT COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) – Faribault County will be closing its roads Friday afternoon due to road and weather conditions.

According to Faribault County Sheriff’s Office, beginning at 2 p.m. all county roads and I-90 will be closed.

No travel will be allowed in that area.

Reduced visibility and blowing/ drifting snow continue to create hazardous travel conditions.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spring Grove Fire
Apartment fire in Spring Grove; Hwy 44 reopened
Closings and Delays
Closings and Delays
Road conditions across Minnesota and Iowa
Road conditions across Minnesota and Iowa
Jeremy Richardson on the set of Yellowstone
Byron native lands role on ‘Yellowstone’
Car in Snow
City of Rochester announcements related to dangerous weather conditions

Latest News

Hazardous conditions such as low visibility and drifting snow led to the I-90 closures.
I-90 at Albert Lea to close at 2 p.m. Friday
KTTC News Now
Snow
Mower County Highway Department to pull plows off roads
Phone alert
157 customers in New Richland can’t call 911 by home phone