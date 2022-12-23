Bubbly Beverages to Ring in the New Year

Ringing in the New Year
Ringing in the New Year(KTTC)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Registered Hy-Vee Dietitian Alea Fite joined Midwest Access Friday. She shared drink options to ring in the new year.

Cranberry Kombucha Cocktail

Serves 1

All you need:

2 tbsp fresh rosemary, plus an additional sprig, for garnish

1 cup fresh cranberries, plus 2 tbsp halved cranberries, for garnish

½ navel orange, chopped

1½ oz vodka (optional)

Ice cubes

½ cup cranberry kombucha

All do you:

  • Place 2 tablespoons rosemary in a cocktail shaker. Use a muddler to bruise the rosemary. Add 1 cup cranberries, chopped orange and vodka (if desired). Use muddler to crush cranberries and oranges to release juices. Add about ½ cup ice to shaker. Cover cocktail shaker and shake well to blend ingredients.
  • Fill a cocktail glass with ice. Pour cranberry mixture through cocktail strainer over ice in the glass. Top with kombucha. If desired, garnish with a fresh rosemary sprig and halved cranberries.

*Dietitian tip: Outside of autumn, fresh cranberries can be hard to find. If necessary, substitute frozen, thawed cranberries in a ratio of 1:1.

Recipe link: https://www.hy-vee.com/recipes-ideas/recipes/cranberry-kombucha-cocktail

Matcha-Mint Mocktail

Serves 1

All you need:

2 tbsp fresh mint

2 tbsp agave nectar

2 tbsp fresh lime juice

2 oz Glenlivet Scotch whisky (optional)

1 tsp matcha powder

½ cup Hy-Vee club soda

All do you:

  • Muddle mint in a cocktail shaker with agave, lime juice, whisky (if desired) and matcha powder. Add ¼ cup crushed ice to cocktail shaker. Cover and shake well.
  • Strain into an ice-filled 10-ounce cocktail glass. Top with club soda just before serving.

Recipe link: https://www.hy-vee.com/recipes-ideas/recipes/matcha-mint-cocktail

Hy-Vee Healthy Habits Menu Programhttps://www.hy-vee.com/health/hy-vee-dietitians/default.aspx.

