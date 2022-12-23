Blizzard-like conditions overnight; Cold Christmas ahead

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Tough travel conditions are expected to continue overnight into Saturday morning.

Blowing and drifting snow will continue on rural roads through Saturday morning. Winds will stay strong into the weekend. Gusts on Saturday could reach around 25-35 mph. Winds will finally calm on Sunday around 10-15 mph.

Wind chills will stay at a dangerous level on Christmas Eve. Wind chills will be around -25 to -30. We’ll finally have wind chills bump to around -15 to -25 on Sunday.

High temperatures Christmas will be in the middle single digits with our next weather-maker moving through the area. Light snow is possible Sunday night into Monday with a couple of inches of snow possible.

