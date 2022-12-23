Assistance needed for those displaced in Spring Grove fire

Spring Grove Fire
Spring Grove Fire
By KTTC Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Eleven people have been displaced after a fire in Spring Grove forced crews to demolish their homes.

Most of those people have found temporary homes, but emergency officials say they may still need some assistance.

Spring Grove Chamber of Commerce, Trinity Lutheran Church, and Merchants Bank in Spring Grove and Rushford are all offering to take donations for those displaced by the fire.

Cash, Pre-paid debit cards, gift cards, non-perishable foods, and unused hygiene items will all be accepted. Donations can be dropped off at the Chamber of Commerce from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., or Merchants Bank from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Donations will be dispersed among those affected by the fire.

For more information, you can reach out to springgroveareachamber@gmail.com.

