Air exchange unit causes fire in NW Rochester building Thursday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Fire Department (RFD) responded to a building in northwest Rochester that showed smoke coming from the main floor Thursday morning.

According to RFD, it happened at 11:11 a.m. at the 1000 block of Chippewa Drive NW. An Olmsted County Deputy verified the smoke starting to fill the main level on scene.

When RFD arrived on scene, there was no smoke or fire conditions visible from outside. After going inside to investigate, firefighters found black smoke coming from a vent inside the kitchen. Still no visible fire at this point.

Firefighters proceeded to a utility room where they found an air exchange unit on fire. A hose line was then pulled on an engine truck and brought in through the front door.

The fire was quickly extinguished with pressurized pump cans which caused minimal water damage.

There was smoke damage throughout the main level and minimal fire damage in the utility room.

There were no civilian or firefighter injuries during the incident.

Olmsted County Deputies, Mayo Clinic Ambulance and Rochester Fire Marshalls division also responded to the scene.

Due to early notification, this fire was put out quickly and with minimal damage. If you suspect a fire, get everyone out of the structure immediately and call the Fire Department.

