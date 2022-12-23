157 customers in New Richland can’t call 911 by home phone

NEW RICHLAND, Minn. (KTTC) – Emergency Management Director with the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office said 157 customers in the New Richland area are not able to call 911 by home phone.

According to the alert, customers can still dial the non-emergency number at 507-377-5205 ext. 5.

Cell phone coverage is not affected.

The phone company has a technician working on the problem and will provide updates as soon as they are available.

