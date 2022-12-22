Winona Warming Center welcomes anyone in need

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – The Warming Center located in Winona has opened their doors to anyone in need.

The Warming Center is located behind The Edge Church on Third St.

The center only has 20 beds, but thankfully hasn’t reached capacity yet this cold season.

Anyone 18 years or older is welcome to stay at the center. The center provides some food, hygiene products, showers and a safe place to keep belongings. Visitors in need of warmer clothing can also pick from the donation closet.

The center is typically open from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m., however due to the bitterly colder temperatures the center will be opening earlier and closing later. There are no maximum number nights a visitor can stay.

Doors to the center are unlocked from 8 p.m. through 10 p.m. If someone arrives later and needs to come in, they can call Winona Police Departments non-emergent number, (507) 457-6302, to be given access.

“With this weather and the cold, we are hoping in the next couple of days to provide 24/7 coverage so we opened our Winona day center today were going to be open until 8pm tonight this warming center will be open at 8 pm tonight likely stay open until 8 am tomorrow,” community engagement director Patrick Michener said.

There is also a day center located on Market St. open from 8 a.m. through 8 p.m.

