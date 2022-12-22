Rochester residents, businesses gear up for snowstorm

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – People everywhere were busy preparing for the snowstorm that’s supposed to hit the region, and in Rochester, shoppers were flocking to stores in anticipation of hunkering down.

At the People’s Food Co-op, management said they were a lot busier than they usually are for a Wednesday.

Many shoppers said they were getting their food early in anticipation of being at home for the next few days.

“Just knowing what’s coming ahead, I’d rather have the stuff and can be hunkered down with my kids, and just bake away and be prepared,” Lenore Schoenfelder said.

Management at Arrow Hardware & Paint said business has been steady.

“We’ve seen a lot of people getting ready with their salts, shovels, batteries, flashlights,” Steve Jensen with Arrow said. “It’s been a steady drive but we’re trying to keep up.”

Both businesses said they plan to be open Thursday and Friday.

